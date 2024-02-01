PDRM police officers to wear bodycam from Oct 2024 – compulsory while on duty, no delete video function

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 1 2024 11:39 am

Malaysian police officers will start wearing body-worn cameras (BWCs or bodycams) from October this year. This was revealed by Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad, who said that a total of 7,648 BWCs will be supplied to PDRM in stages starting September.

“The BWC will mainly be used by personnel in the mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) and the motorcycle patrol unit (URB), which are under the department. It will also be supplied to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department,” he said when contacted by The Star. The latter is JSPT, which traffic police fall under.

Wan Hassan said that the PDRM will take delivery of the BWCs in stages from September 2024 till February 2025. “They will be placed at 157 district police headquarters and 640 police stations nationwide. The use of BWCs will also be conducted in stages starting in October. We believe they will be fully utilised by MPV and URB personnel by March next year,” he said.

“The use of BWCs will have a positive impact on preventing acts of wrongdoing and issues related to integrity among police personnel and officers. The cameras are capable of recording the action of police officers in the field, including acts of wrongdoing,” he added.

Wan Hassan said that BWC use will be made compulsory when a cop is on duty and it will be an disciplinary offence if an officer fails to wear the bodycam. Also, the camera does not have a delete recording function and it will be able to record for up to eight hours.

Many in the public will be thinking of the police bodycams as ‘protection’ for us, but Wan Hassan says that BWC recordings can also be used to protect the force, and videos can be used as proof of a suspect’s verbal communication and actions, protecting officers from unwarranted criticism of their actions while carrying out their duties. The evidence works both ways, basically.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of BWCs is being finalised before they are distributed to all officers nationwide. The SOP is important to ensure that the instructions to use the BWC is fully adhered to. The use of the BWC will move the police force forward as the sole enforcement agency using the latest technology, in line with modern policing.

“I hope the BWC will improve good governance in terms of crime prevention patrols by MPV and URB personnel. It will also improve the level of integrity among police officers, prevent wrongdoing, while the public will feel safer with the body cameras in place,” Wan Hassan said.

What do you think of this move by PDRM to equip officers with bodycams?

