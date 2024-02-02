Proton confirms sideloading Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on existing Atlas or GKUI IHU will void warranty

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By /

Proton confirms sideloading Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on existing Atlas or GKUI IHU will void warranty

Proton has confirmed that existing owners who sideload Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (AACP) functions into their car’s Atlas or GKUI IHU will have their vehicle’s warranty affected. “If they do it, it’s on their own and they have to take full responsibility,” Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah told the press at the S70 media drive.

Owners of Geely-Proton SUVs such as the X50 and X70 would be aware that some of their counterparts have sideloaded AACP into their Atlas or GKUI infotainment system. This is because the phone mirroring features are absent from Proton’s range, even in the X90 flasgship SUV and the company’s most recent model, the S70 sedan.

However, AACP is coming soon to a Proton near you. The rollout will happen this year, Roslan said, adding that AACP introduction will follow ‘protocol’.

AACP on the Proton X90’s IHU, but it’s clearly a development build for now

What this effectively means is that the X90, which already has hardware capable of AACP, is set to be the first model in the range to get AACP. Customers can expect an official announcement of an OTA software update in the near future. The next new model from Proton will have AACP from the factory.

What about the S70? Its hardware is AACP ready, but Proton wants to avoid a ‘langkah bendul’ situation (Roslan’s words) and any update for the sedan will only come after big brother X90. As for older Geely-Proton models such as the X50 and X70, the Proton Edar chief said that there are challenges from various aspects when it comes to retrofitting AACP. Basically, it’s down to hardware, cost and licensing.

“I cannot say yes or no at the moment, but we’re keeping it open to address customer expectation,” he said with regards to retrofitting AACP to older models. From how it sounds, there could be hope for recent introductions such as the S70 and the X70 MC from 2022, but it’s best to not have too high expectations.

Why didn’t the Geely-Proton cars come with AACP in the first place and why is Proton scrambling now? We look into the matter here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Proton Saga 2023
Proton Iriz 2023
Proton Persona 2023
Proton S70 2023
Proton Exora 2023
Proton X50 2023
Proton X70 2023
Proton X90 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON X70
PROTON EXORA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON X50
PROTON SAGA
PROTON IRIZ
PROTON SAGA
PROTON X50
PROTON SAGA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on Feb 02, 2024 at 4:33 pm

    one word, bodo

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • yawnz on Feb 02, 2024 at 4:59 pm

      Tell that to Apple & Samsung & ever other phone maker, bodo

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
    • Bossku no jail ar! on Feb 02, 2024 at 5:34 pm

      No lah…it is Geela car. This is “normal” procedure.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • X70 Buyer on Feb 02, 2024 at 5:25 pm

    If it really can be done, P1 should give option to owners of older cars that is still under warranty to upgrade their HU OS to use AA & CP. Just charge us rm100-200 for installation fees. After all BMW also extend this kind of service to their customers but charging thousands of ringgit.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ROTI CHEESE on Feb 02, 2024 at 6:01 pm

    one word, bodo

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 