Tesla Model 3, Model Y steering issue probed by US safety agency NHTSA; more than 2,400 complaints

Posted in International News, Safety, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / February 6 2024 6:30 pm

More then 2,400 complaints have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States regarding the loss of power steering experienced by drivers of the Tesla Model Y and the Model 3, both of the 2023 model year, reported Car Expert.

The fault with the vehicles’ power steering would lead to drivers having to exert greater force in order to turn the steering wheel, and in some cases they are unable to be turned.

The NHTSA has heightened their probe into American EV maker Tesla to the status of an engineering analysis, which is a required step before the agency can demand a recall, Reuters reported last week.

This investigation covers around 334,000 units of the Model Y and Model 3 of the 2023 model year which were sold in the United States last year, and the agency said that more than 50 vehicles allegedly required towing as a result.

Owners of affected vehicles have reported the persistence of the power steering fault, even after their vehicles’ steering racks have been replaced, according to the NHTSA, which opened a preliminary investigation in July after 12 drivers reported steering control problems.

It remains to be seen whether the Tesla will be made to recall the approximately 330,000 vehicles which are affected, and if the fault can be rectified by an over-the-air software update or if physical components need to be replaced.

A Reuters investigation found that “tens of thousands” of Tesla drivers have experienced premature failure of suspension or steering components since 2016, citing Tesla documents and interviews with customers and former employees.

