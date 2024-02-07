2024 Chinese New Year toll fare exemption, Feb 8-9

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 7 2024 11:31 am

The works ministry has announced that the Malaysian government is offering toll-free travel for Class 1 vehicles (private vehicles) on highways on February 8 and 9, 2024 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year that falls on February 10 this year.

The toll exemption will be from 12:01am on Thursday, February 8 until 11:59pm on Friday, February 9, according to the statement from the works ministry. This is estimated to have a financial implication of RM42.99 million, the ministry said.

Offered to Class 1 vehicles, which are private vehicles, the toll fare exemption will apply to all toll plazas in the country except those at national borders, namely Tol Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Plaza Tol Tanjung Kupang in Johor.

To make the most of toll-free travel, highway users are advised to plan one’s travels and take heed of the travel time advisories (TTAs) that will be released, as well as to be sufficiently rested and to have enough credit balance in one’s Touch ‘n Go cards and eWallets.

