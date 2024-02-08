2024 Chinese New Year highway toll fare exemption brought forward for better travel planning – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 8 2024 11:43 am

The two-day highway toll fare exemption has been brought forward ahead of Chinese New Year this year in order for highway users to be able to plan their travels back to their hometowns in the best possible way, said transport minister Anthony Loke, as reported by Bernama.

Originally planned for February 9 and 10, the toll fare exemption had been brought forward as not many highway users return to their hometowns on the eve of Chinese New Year, according to the report.

“The toll-free travel was discussed at the Cabinet meeting and the transport ministry suggested to the works ministry to implement the toll exemption two days before the celebration. The original [dates of the exemption] were February 9 and 10, but we all know that on the first day of Chinese New Year not many go back [to their hometowns] as many would have returned before that,” Loke said.

Click to enlarge

Traffic is expected to be heavy from today, according to the transport minister, who asked the public to plan their journey to avoid traffic congestion, as well as advising road users to be careful on the road and not to tire themselves by driving for long periods.

Meanwhile, highway operator PLUS is expecting up to 2.1 million vehicles a day on the North-South Expressway (NSE) for this Chinese New Year season, and has stated that it is focusing on four specific strategies – user comfort, traffic management, traffic distribution and efficient communication.

The highway operator has promised that no lane closures will be carried out between February 5-16, unless they are because of accidents, emergencies and critical highway works.

To further aid traffic capacity, 14 stretches of SmartLanes will be activated on the NSE at various times, and a road ban on heavy vehicles has been issued by the road transport department (JPJ) for the periods of February 8-9 and February 12-13. Beyond highways, all federal roads also have a reduced speed limit to 80 km/h from February 8 to 13, 2024.

