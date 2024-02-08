UMW Toyota ended 2023 as No.1 non-national brand, continues momentum with 6,276 units in Jan 2024

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / February 8 2024 3:05 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) ended 2023 as the top non-national carmaker for the third year running. Last year, the company sold 108,107 units of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, the highest ever in a calendar year. The momentum continued in January 2024, with 6,276 units of Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold last month.

Digging deeper, the Toyota brand secured 32% of the overall non-national passenger vehicle market in 2023 with 75,337 units. That’s behind Honda in the N-N PV segment, and fourth overall. In the non-national SUV segment, the brand said it sold 22,533 units for a 19.6% share.

No surprises in the pick-up truck class, where the Hilux reigned supreme with 27,447 units in 2023, translating to a 47.2% share. Same goes with the panel van segment, where Toyota’s secured 3,424 registrations in a market of 3,424 units – no typo there, just a 100% non-national market share.

“Our success is a reflection of our dedication to delivering high-quality vehicles and an unparalleled ownership journey. We appreciate the positive reception from the market and our customers, acknowledging our diverse model range and forward-thinking approaches. As we continue to set new benchmarks, our focus remains on providing meaningful and innovative mobility,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

Sales aside, last month saw the conclusion of the Toyota Eco Youth Programme (TEY) 2023/2024. Organised by UMWT with the education ministry, TEY showcased the impact of environmental education on the younger generation. Since its 2001 inception, the long-standing TEY has engaged 506 schools, benefiting 2,690 students and leaving a lasting impact. Last week saw the inauguration of a new 3S outlet in Nibong Tebal, Penang.

“Embarking on the new year, our dedication resonates in the joy and mobility we offer. Our commitment extends beyond vehicles to crafting experiences that bring happiness and superior services to all our valued customers. We emphasise our commitment to ensuring daily life offers accessibility, creating happiness and mobility for all,” Ravindran added.

Later this month, UMWT will have a ‘Beyond Zero’ event that marks Toyota’s commitment to the journey towards carbon neutrality by 2050. At this event, UMWT will showcase its multi-pathway mobility solutions catering to diverse needs and usages, aligning with Malaysia’s vision for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. What’s this multi-pathway thing about? We’ve done a deep dive here.

