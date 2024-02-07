2023 Malaysia pick-up truck sales data – Hilux still top; strong competition between Triton, D-Max and Ranger

Posted in Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / February 7 2024 10:43 am

The Malaysian pick-up truck market saw a minor increase in sales with 58,600 units delivered to customers in 2023, up 1.54% from the 57,710 units recorded in 2022. While the latest figure is still small relative to the number of passenger cars sold last year (799,731 units), it’s still worth examining to see which brand came out on top.

If you guessed Toyota, you’re right. With 27,447 units delivered (up 0.92% from 2022), the Hilux once again remains the king of pick-up trucks in terms of sales by some margin. Despite the higher sales figure, the Hilux’s market share dipped to 46.8% last year from 47.1% in 2022.

Joining the Hilux on the podium is the Mitsubishi Triton in second place with 9,812 units. The current, second-generation Triton (fifth-generation Mitsubishi pick-up truck) we have here is expected to be replaced with the third-generation model in 2024, and in what is likely its last full year of sales, the Mitsubishi pick-up truck saw sales climb by 1.19% and registered a market share of 16.7% (down 0.1% from 2022).

Click to enlarge

Rounding up the top three is the Isuzu D-Max in third with a personal best of 9,650 units (up 4.77% from 2022) and an increased market share of 16.5% (up 0.5% from 2022). Moving on, we arrive at the Ford Ranger which was the biggest gainer last year in terms of both sales and market share. The Ranger recorded a 49.75% increase in deliveries last year with 8,699 units, while its market share climbed 4.7% to reach 14.8%.

As the numbers clearly indicate, the pick-up truck market was highly competitive last year, with a mere hundred units separating brands placed in second through fourth. The Ranger’s impressive sales performance comes at the expense of the Nissan Navara, which saw sales drop by 46.09% to 2,366 units, resulting in a lower market share of 4% (down 3.6% from 2022). Joining the Navara in the red is the Mazda BT-50, which saw just 189 deliveries (down 31.27% from 2022) and an even lower market share of 0.3% (down 0.2% from 2022).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.