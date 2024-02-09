KTM open payment system launched – debit/credit cards, Apple/Samsung Pay for Komuter; ETS excluded

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / February 9 2024 10:27 am

KTM’s open payment system (OPS) was launched by transport minister Anthony Loke at Ipoh’s railway station yesterday. Just like with tolls, OPS allows the customer to pay using debit or credit cards, as well NFC payment such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. KTM’s own KITS app and the good ol’ Touch n Go card will continue to be accepted, of course.

OPS is now available at 80 KTM stations in the Klang Valley and northern region. Just tap your card at the automated control gates and the transaction will be completed within one to five seconds. Loke explained that OPS is only for KTM’s Komuter service and ETS is excluded as the latter requires online ticket purchases involving seat selection.

The project, which started in the Klang Valley in September 2022, was completed at the end of last year. “The transformation work to the open payment system has been fully completed in just over a year. KTMB fully funds this project without any injections from the government. Kudos to KTMB for their forward-thinking initiative and swift, precise execution,” Loke said.

