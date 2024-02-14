Penang LRT project alignment revamp likely as transport ministry takes over; may not begin this year

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / February 14 2024 12:05 pm

There will likely be modifications to the proposed RM10 billion light rail transit (LRT) project alignment in Penang following its takeover by the transport ministry, according to Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, reported The Vibes.

To that end, there will be a possibility that construction of the LRT project will not begin this year due to the need to conduct further feasibility studies and assessments, along with account input from various quarters, according to the news outlet.

In its original form, the LRT project on the island was planned to connect the Komtar complex with the Penang International Airport in the south of the island. This has recently been stretched northward towards Tanjung Bungah, while the proposed underground link in George Town has been scrapped.

A possible replacement route could be a rail bridge over the channel between the island and the mainland, to enable the LRT to run from Geroge to Butterworth. This will link the LRT project from the island directly to Penang Sentral, which is the main hub for express buses, ride-sharing service and KTMB trains in the northern region, according to The Vibes.

Previously led by the Penang state government, the LRT project initially had SRS Consortium appointment as consultant before the project was taken over by MRT Corp.

The chief minister of Penang hoped that consideration for the project will be given quickly if it begins this year, as there are many technical and financial issues to be studied beforehand, the report wrote. “A cabinet paper would need to be tabled [now] to get its green light and guidance for the next step,” Chow said.

