Penang state govt 100% confident LRT project on track

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / November 23 2023 2:55 pm

The Penang state government is 100% confident that the Penang LRT project is on track to be built as planned. This was said by state infrastructure committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. He was replying a question by Bukit Tengah ADUN Gooi Hsiao-Leung.

“The state government has met with MRT Corp in various meetings to discuss the project so we are 100% confident that this project is on track to be built as planned,” Zairil said, reported by Malay Mail. “The project is in the research stage and the research is expected to be completed early next year,” he added.

Zairil explained that the project manager, MRT Corp, has already called for a tender to appoint a consultant to conduct research for the project. The state government had conducted various technical, feasibility and alignment studies on the LRT project and the results have been handed over to MRT Corp, he said.

The Tanjong Bunga ADUN and state exco member said that prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced that the federal government would fund the project, while the costs, implementation and start date of the project will be decided by the transport ministry. “We hope the project will begin in the near future,” he added.

In May, Anwar announced that the federal government would fund the Penang LRT project, which will link Penang island to the mainland. The project was mentioned in the recent Budget 2024. The PM said that the project’s estimated cost will be in the region of RM10 billion, and that the government is looking at a public-private partnership model.

