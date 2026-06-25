Penang Mutiara Line LRT on track for 2031 completion, works progress currently at 8.99% – transport ministry

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / June 25 2026 1:19 pm

The transport ministry says the development of the Penang Mutiara Line LRT project is proceeding as scheduled, with overall works now having reached 8.99%. It said that, based on the current progress, the rail line is expected to be completed as scheduled and will commence operations in December 2031, as planned.

This was indicated by the ministry in a written reply published on the parliament website. It added that the RM16.8 billion project is expected to enhance public transport connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and benefit over 1.8 million residents on the island, as well as those in Seberang Perai, southern Kedah and northern Perak when it kicks off.

Back in March, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow had indicated the same, stating that the project remained on track for its targeted completion despite the tender for Package 2 being delayed. Chow said that the tender for that package involved rail systems, trains, electricity supply and signalling systems, and its delayed timing would not affect progress of civil works being carried out under Package 1.

Penang Mutiara Line LRT alignment. Click to enlarge.

When completed, the 29.67-km Mutiara Line LRT will connect key areas in Penang, including Komtar, Bayan Lepas and Penang International Airport, as well as the mainland through 20 stations and two provisional stations, including a cross-sea connection connecting Macallum on Penang Island, as well as the Penang South Reclamation area to Penang Sentral and Komtar Station in George Town.

It has also been indicated that the line could be expanded to Tanjung Bungah, which has significant tourism and residential activity on the island, as well as Bukit Mertajam and Batu Kawan on the mainland, once the initial project is completed.

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