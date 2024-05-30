Penang government, MRT Corporation mulling low- to medium-capacity scalable system for Mutiara Line LRT

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / May 30 2024 11:52 am

The Penang state government and MRT Corporation are exploring a low- to medium-capacity system for the Penang Mutiara Line light rail transit (LRT) project, Bernama has reported.

The procurement board of the transport ministry will select the type of LRT system based on passenger projections and the state’s needs, said state infrastructure transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

“When we talk about LRT, many people imagine an LRT [system] like the Kelana Jaya LRT line, which is a high-capacity medium which can accommodate 15,000 to 30,000 passengers per hour, one way, but this system is not suitable for Penang,” he said.

“We will not choose a system like the Kelana Jaya line, [as] it is too high-capacity for Penang. We will choose a scalable system where we can start with a frequency of approximately two-car trains so that when we want to add [capacity] in the future, we can put three-car trains or four-car trains,” Zairil said.

The detailed design for the construction of the LRT system actually takes into account the use of sufficient electricity resources, with each station being connected to a traction power substation (TPS) which will supply electricity to the train system later, he added.

In April, transport minister Anthony Loke said that construction of the Penang LRT project will begin in the fourth quarter of this year. The Penang LRT Mutiara Line project was taken over by the federal government, and is estimated to be complete by 2030.

