Penang Mutiara Line LRT could expand after 2031

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / June 9 2026 10:10 am

The Mutiara Line LRT in Penang could be expanded to Tanjung Bungah on the island, as well as to Bukit Mertajam and Batu Kawan on the mainland, reported The Star. After the Mutiara line is completed in 2031, there is potential for the alignment to be extended to Tanjung Bungah which has significant tourism and residential activity, said MRT Corp business planning and project economics general manager Liyana Zainal.

“It could be extended to Bukit Mertajam and Batu Kawan, and of course upwards (on the mainland),” Liyana said of the rail line’s potential expansion, adding that about 400,000 people commuted daily between the island and mainland, while more than six million tourists visited Penang annually by land and by sea.

“Of the daily commuters, 62% travel by car and 34% by motorcycle, while another 6,000 to 7,000 people use ferry services each day… it is important to consider the more than six million tourists annually, as well as the 400,000 daily commuters travelling between the island and mainland. This sizeable population will contribute to LRT ridership, demonstrating strong demand and justifying the need for the Mutiara Line,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Mutiara Line LRT stations at the Penang International Airport and Bandar Sri Pinang are seeing the fastest construction progress along the alignment since January, according to a separate report by The Star.

For the Penang International Airport station site, construction of station piers and the viaduct is progressing well, with five piers already taking shape, while at the Bandar Sri Pinang station, foundation and column works have been completed. Construction activities along the 23.7km alignment from Komtar to Silicon Island are expected to intensify in the second half of the year, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

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