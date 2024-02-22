Tesla Model 3 Highland EV body-in-white structure currently on display at IOI City Mall until Feb 26, 2024

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / February 22 2024 9:53 am

If you ever wondered what’s under the skin of a Tesla Model 3 Highland, you’ll want to head on over to LG West Court in IOI City Mall from now until February 26, 2024 to check out the electric vehicle’s (EV) body-in-white (BIW) structure.

The Model 3 is primarily constructed using stamped steel of various strengths, which is different from the Model S and X that are composed of large aluminium castings and extruded profiles. This construction method is more suited for a lower-priced, high-volume vehicle, and steel is stronger than aluminium, which is important for the centre underbody where the battery resides.

Along with a range of passive and active safety systems, the Model 3 managed to secure high ratings in crash tests conducted by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP), Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In addition to the Model 3 BIW structure, the full range of Tesla models are also being showcased at the event. The Model 3 is offered in two variants, starting with the Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive that retails for RM189,000, which is followed by the Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive at RM218,000.

The former gets you 513 km of range (WLTP) along with a top speed of 201 km/h, a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and a peak DC charging capacity of 170 kW. Go with the latter and range is increased to 629 km, the 0-100 km/h time drops to 4.4 seconds and the DC charging limit is upped to 250 kW.

There’s also the Model Y which comes in three variants, including the Standard Rear-Wheel Drive at RM199,000, the Long Range Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive at RM246,000 and the Performance Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive at RM288,000.

The base option offers 455 km of range, a top speed of 217 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds. Step up to the mid-range variant and the range goes up to 533 km while the century sprint time drops to five seconds. At the top of the heap, the Performance variant is the quickest to 100 km/h from a dead stop at just 3.7 seconds and the top speed is increased to 250 km/h, but range takes a hit to 514 km.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.