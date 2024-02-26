Perodua Aruz double-cab pick-up truck rendered – elements from Alza, Toyota Rush, T6 Ford Ranger

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / February 26 2024 1:35 pm

The Perodua Aruz serves in the national carmaker’s product line-up as its seven-seater SUV entrant, and the Ativa crossover appears set to be joined by a B-segment offering in April, codenamed the D66B, or Nexis. Its positioning above the Ativa would likely price it higher than the Aruz, which has been around since 2019, so what if the ladder-framed SUV was reinterpreted in a different bodystyle?

Visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin has done just that, offering a rendition of the Aruz that trades passenger count for payload. Here, Theo has used what appears to be a T6-generation facelift Ford Ranger (the current ‘next-generation’ model is internally coded T6.2) as a base for the double-cab form.

The rear end of the Aruz-turned-pick-up gets the T6 Ranger treatment, albeit with differences such as in its tail lamp lenses, while the window line of the Aruz gets straightened out for this pick-up truck form. Here, we can see that the sport bar over the cargo tray from Wildtrak-spec Ranger has been adapted to the rendered Perodua, and its tailgate from the Ranger is used, albeit with simplified detailing.

With the transformation into a pick-up, Theophilus has taken the opportunity to use the front end of the Perodua Alza, in particular the headlamps and grille, along with styling elements from the Aruz’ twin, the Toyota Rush, namely the foglamp surrounds and lower intake. For added “active lifestyle” visuals, wheel arch extensions in black have been added to the Aruz pick-up as well.

As for the real-life Perodua Aruz, the SUV made its debut with a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 101 hp and 131 Nm, driving the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic gearbox.

The seven-seater SUV continues to be on sale in two variants -1.5 AV and 1.5 X – and pricing according to the Perodua website is RM77,900 and RM72,900 for the AV and X variants respectively, on-the-road without insurance. Would you have an Aruz double-cab pick-up truck?

