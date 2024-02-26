Volkswagen Scirocco to return as EV based on next Porsche Boxster, Cayman; possible launch in 2028

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / February 26 2024 4:45 pm

2014 Volkswagen Scirocco facelift, third-generation

Volkswagen is studying design, engineering and manufacturing proposals received internally for the return of the Scirocco as an electric coupé that will share underpinnings with the future Porsche Boxster and Cayman EV models, Autocar has reported.

The Scirocco will continue to be a two-door model, as on models bearing the nameplate for its past three generations. The model could be launched 2028 if it is granted approval by Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer, according to the report citing a high-ranking officer from the manufacturer.

Other models to be spawned from the EV sports car platform from the wider Volkswagen Group could be an all-new Audi TT, and a productionised Cupra Dark Rebel concept.

Where the future, all-electric successor to the current Volkswagen Golf will use the manufacturer’s new SSP architecture, the next Scirocco is said to be proposed to use a specially adapted version of the PPE platform that is being developed for the future Porsche Boxster and Cayman, and be positioned above the electric Golf in the future line-up.

This platform is understood to be designed to accommodate models of different wheelbase lengths and wheel track widths, as well as differing e-motor configurations, namely for single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive layouts, Autocar reported.

Certain aspects of the platform for the proposed future Scirocco is said to take after the J1 platform used for the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, where low door sills and floor height contribute to a car with a sporty side profile, achieved by a battery that is packaged within the centre tunnel and behind the cabin, as with Porsche’s E-Core layout used in the Mission R concept.

While the Boxster will retain its two-seater layout, the future Scirocco and TT are expected to gain a longer wheelbase to make room for rear seats, Autocar reported. The most recent iteration of the Scirocco was the third-generation model that officially came to the end of production in 2017, nine years from its debut.

