2024 Peugeot e-2008 EV spied in Malaysia – facelift GT spec with 156PS, 406 km range, coming soon?

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Peugeot, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / February 27 2024 11:03 pm

It looks like we’re finally getting the Peugeot e-2008, more than a year after we were supposed to get it. The French electric SUV was recently spotted undisguised – save for some taped-up badges – at the Gentari charging station in X Park Sunway Serene, as posted by Facebook user Azlan Mahmud in the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC) group.

The e-2008 was caught in facelifted guise, as denoted by the revised triple-projector LED headlights (marking this out as the sportier GT model), wider grille, massive triple-claw LED daytime running lights and redesigned taillights. Also visible is the Selenium Grey hero colour, black roof (another GT signature) and the optional 18-inch “Evissa” black alloy wheels.

It’s a good job we’ll be getting the facelifted model, because it means we should receive the new high-powered variant that produces 156 PS (115 kW) and 260 Nm from its front motor, an increase of 20 PS. Meanwhile, a marginally larger 54 kWh (previously 50 kWh) has boosted range from 345 km to a much more usable 406 km.

The e-2008 supports up to 100 kW of DC fast charging, taking 30 minutes to charge the battery from 20 to 80%. As yet, it’s unclear if the Malaysian-spec model will have a single-phase 7.4 kW or triple-phase 11 kW AC onboard charger, the former taking four hours and 40 minutes to charge the battery to the same percentage.

Other new features on the facelifted model include a revised ten-inch digital instrument cluster, a standard-fit ten-inch infotainment touchscreen (previously seven inches), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new colours for the eight-colour ambient lighting. You also now get three USB-C ports – two at the front, one at the rear.

We still don’t know exactly when the e-2008 will be launched in Malaysia, but Stellantis has already hinted at it being sometime in the middle of the year. Pricing is also an unknown quantity, but as the car is slated to be CKD locally assembled (and it appears the battery might even be built here, too), we’re expecting it to be competitive.

GALLERY: Peugeot e-2008 facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.