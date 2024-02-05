Stellantis hiring battery assembly line engineer in Malaysia; Peugeot e-2008 gets locally-made battery?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / February 5 2024 6:33 pm

Stellantis is on a hiring spree in Malaysia, specifically for its production plant in Gurun, Kedah where a range of the automotive group’s vehicles are assembled. Nine roles have been advertised on LinkedIn by the firm’s talent acquisition personnel, and one role in particular, namely that of the battery assembly line launch engineer, could point to a particular model set for the Malaysian market.

We already have confirmation from Stellantis itself that a slew of products is due for arrival as CKD (locally assembled) models on the Malaysian market this year, a range that will be comprised of the 408, e-2008 and Landtrek.

The aforementioned battery assembly line, therefore, should be for the EV in this trio, which is the e-2008, which is equipped with a lithium-ion battery of 50 kWh gross capacity (46.2 kWh nett) to yield a WLTP-rated range of 320 km.

This feeds a front-mounted electric motor that outputs 136 PS and 260 Nm, and it can receive charging of up to 11 kW AC, which will bring a full charge in 4.5 hours, or up to 100 kW DC where a 0-80% state of charge is reached in 30 minutes.

Last November, Stellantis announced that it has been evaluating the manufacturing plant in Gurun, Kedah for its potential as a regional manufacturing hub for its battery-electric vehicles that will be produced for domestic and export markets in the ASEAN region.

Stellantis said at the time that it is “aiming to bring the STLA Medium platform to the ASEAN region” which will enable the group to manufacture multi-energy vehicles – combustion, mild-hybrids and BEVs – in the ASEAN region for the ASEAN market.

This plant came under full Stellantis ownership in November 2021, and has been producing the Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 as of late last year.

GALLERY: Peugeot e-2008 previewed in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.