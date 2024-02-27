Malaysian gov’t to begin switch to EVs in 2024, financial implications to be assessed – Nik Nazmi

Last year, during the tabling of Budget 2024, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the federal government will replace its official cars with electric vehicles. The minister of natural resources and environmental sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has since reiterated the premier’s comments, saying the transition will begin this year.
According to The Star, Nik Nazmi said the government will need to consider the financial implications on each agency before it is fully implemented. “As announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last year, the government fleet will include EVs within this year.
“However, the implementation will not be done fully as it involves a huge number. We need to consider the financial implications as well,” he told reporters at the launch of the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024 yesterday.
As yet, it is still unclear whether the transition will be applied only to cars belonging to ministers or to lower government positions as well. We also do not know which EVs the government will be procuring for official use, although we can speculate.
Given that Tesla is a big part of the government’s push to encourage the widespread adoption of EVs, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Model 3s and Ys wearing official badges. The move could also dovetail nicely with the launch of Proton and Perodua’s EVs, which are slated to be on the market by 2025.
However, the government’s propensity for using larger vehicles – at least for ministerial purposes – may count these cars out. It may also want to consider locally-assembled CKD models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS500, but that car is prohibitively expensive at RM648,888 – and that’s tax-free.
In fact, there’s only one car that we can think of when it comes to a straight swap from the ministers’ beloved Toyota Vellfires, and that’s the Maxus MIFA 9. We’ve already speculated on the government’s use of the luxury electric MPV – particularly when we saw that the November launch was attended by Anwar and four other cabinet ministers.
Comments
Great so is the company to Spank our Tax Payers money still in the picture for government feel maintenance since in 2020 it was awarded RM700mil EXtra maybe this time can award RM1.4Billion some more because of sophistication with taking care of the battery which means just checking and nothing much can be done but charge 2x more.
Habis lah Spanco
Dear Ministers, please ensure you did buy your EVs cars from reputable APs cronies because the Investment guy stated if no APs then EV cars are not safe even when there is NCAP crash test.
This government is as much tone deaf as the any other previous governments
No. They are worse. At least BN govt bought Protons. These PH jokers are buying imported cars while regular rakyats have to pay AP for the same car.
Easy for them to say, who to pay? Still back to rakyat taxpayers again!
PH did this blardy trickery when they were in Gomen and ordered a fleet of Alphards & Velfires but they never got to smell the new cars and now have to accept as kereta terpakai from ex mentris. Haha!
If they insist to push this waste of money thru despite masses of rakyat going into poverty, I hope once again they never get to smell these new Teslas as well.
gov of the day widening own grave with this latest update, kipidap
Either PH will tumbang dulu or our economy will tumbang dulu, we better pray hard PH goes first!
Even if they transition to EVs, where are they going to charge the official cars, Here in Malaysia we still lack the charging infrastructure only a handful of places where EV users can charge their cars.
Saya ULAMMMM
when budget is tight , common people run their cars longer before upgrading (when many major parts start failing). So we are taking about 6-12 years for most people .
Hopefully PMX not on a shopping spree considering the debt the country is in
Increase SST for rakyat, buy EV for self. Of course it is not BYD/Cherry, must be BMW & Merc EV, must maintain the CLASS.
No more petrol subsidies also no problem, ministers all change to EV. Submit house TNB bill to claim, even better, mansion 24 hours air-cond electricity usage included.
Government: The Rakyat are encourage to buy EV, safe the planet, reduce CO2..
Rakyat: Government talk only, still using oil burning cars as official vehicles. Should lead by example.
Government: Ok, we change to EV tomorrow
Rakyat: Ah, tengok kerajaan banyak duit beli EV, rakyat yang menderita, tak sokong local brand..
Moral of the story, people will find any reasons to puke the government.. Happy puking ya..
Didn’t the Terengganu govt just buy an entire fleet of CX-5s >. <