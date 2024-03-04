Fisker, Nissan in advanced talks for EV pick-up truck, funding; to assemble Alaska in Nissan US plant

Posted in Fisker, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / March 4 2024 9:58 am

Nissan is in advanced-stage talks with Fisker for a deal that would provide the Japanese manufacturer access to the American EV maker’s pick-up truck, while offering the latter financial aid, and the deal could be closed this month, Reuters has reported.

Among the terms discussed were for Nissan to invest over US$400 million (RM1.89 billion) in Fisker’s EV truck platform, and to construct the Fisker Alaska EV truck at one of Nissan’s assembly plants in the United States from 2026, while Nissan would then build its own EV truck on the same platform, according to the news outlet’s source; Nissan has assembly plants in the US located in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Fisker announced last week that it may not be able to sustain itself and would cut its workforce by 15%, and that it is in talks with with a larger automaker for potential investment and joint development partnership, without naming the automaker at the time.

The Alaska electric pick-up truck was one of several models revealed by Fisker at its Product Vision Day presentation last August, alongside other models including the Pear six-seater MPV and the Ronin five-seater GT.

Built on a derivative of the Fisker Ocean platform, dubbed FT31, the Alaska is touted as an EV pick-up truck that offers multiple cargo-carrying configurations, thanks to its cargo bed that can extend from 4.5 feet (1,371 mm) to 9.2 feet (2,804 mm) long. A retractable partition allows payloads to pass through from the cargo bed to the cabin, accessed through an electrically opening tailgate.

Fisker touts the Alaska as the world’s most sustainable pick-up truck, claiming battery range of between 368 km to 544 km for the model. One of its claims to sustainability is in the use of reclaimed wood for its dashboard fascia, where what appears to be a horizontal digital instrument panel and a portrait-oriented infotainment screen feature, as well as a second portrait-oriented screen for the front passenger.

At its announcement last August, pricing for the Fisker Alaska in the United States was said to start from US$45,400 (RM206,683), with customer deliveries at the time scheduled to start in 2025.

