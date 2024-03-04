Ora Good Cat to be renamed to GWM Ora 03 – new name to coincide with CKD minor change in Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 4 2024 5:40 pm

You may have noticed that GWM’s swanky new electric sedan has ditched the Ora sub-brand’s feline-themed naming scheme (it was previously called the Grand Cat, or Lightning Cat in China) in favour of the simple numerical Ora 07 moniker. This naming convention is spreading to other vehicles in the Ora lineup, such as the Good Cat.

The car was originally sold in Europe as the Funky Cat, but GWM quickly walked back on its decision and instead called it the Ora 03 starting this year. A source at GWM Malaysia told us it will be toeing the line and rename the Good Cat, although such a move won’t happen in the immediate future.

That’s likely because the company still has remaining stock of the current car – still with the original badging – that it needs to sell; it will also need to invest in marketing activation and dealer education to make buyers aware of the new name.

The new naming scheme could coincide with a minor change,

which adds a new LFP battery and small interior upgrades

We can expect the introduction of the new name to coincide with the start of CKD local assembly, which is expected to commence in Melaka sometime this year through partner EP Manufacturing (EPMB). This will likely bring about a minor change that has already been assembled in Thailand – where it’s still badged the Good Cat, funnily enough – since January.

The car sports a few updates on the inside, including a new column-mounted gear selector that has enabled the Qi wireless charger to be moved farther forwards, presumably to free up space for a larger armrest storage compartment. A USB-C port and a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function have also been added.

The biggest change, at least on the Thai-made model, is the consolidation of battery options to a single 57.78 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit, also produced in Thailand by GWM subsidiary SVolt. As such, all models get the same LFP battery (the top-spec Ultra model previously utilised a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery) and a slightly lower range of 480 km on the NEDC cycle (500 km previously on the Ultra).

GALLERY: 2023 Ora Good Cat in Pistachio Green

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.