Honda Malaysia Raya 2024 promo – up to RM8.5k off; MY2023, MY2024; City, Civic, WR-V, HR-V in March

It seems like just yesterday that we rang in 2024 and Chinese New Year fireworks were in the sky, but now Ramadan is just around the corner, paving the way for Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Are you ready? Do you want a new car this Raya?

Honda Malaysia’s ‘Lebih Meriah Rewards’ promo for March 2024 is offering up to RM8,500 off, and you can pick from MY2023 cars of freshly made 2024 stock. Both come with discounts, but you get a better deal with MY2023 cars, of course. All CKD models are included, except for the recently-launched new CR-V.

We’ll start with the 2023 stock. The last of the Accords (HM has decided to not offer the new model, and CKD production for the D-segment sedan has stopped) have been cleared. Discount for the Civic ranges from RM2.5k for the RS to RM3.5k for the E and V. The Civic Hybrid RS is yours for a substantial RM8.5k off.

Click to enlarge

The full City Hatchback range is being offered with a RM4,000 discount, while incentives for the City sedan ranges from RM3,500 (S, RS) to RM7,000 for the Hybrid RS. Popular SUVs WR-V and HR-V are also available; the latter’s four variants get a RM3,000 discount. That’s the same figure for the larger HR-V, but if you go for the Hybrid RS, it’s RM4,000 off.

If you prefer 2024 on your geran, the discounts are RM1,000 across all variants for the City Hatchback, Civic (except the hybrid, which gets RM2,500) and WR-V; and RM1,500 for the HR-V RS. For the City sedan, take RM1,000 off for the S and RM2,000 for the rest.

As mentioned, no incentives for the just-launched sixth-generation CR-V. This Raya promo is for vehicles registered from now till March 31.

Comments

  Ben Yap on Mar 05, 2024 at 1:58 pm

    i’m surprised that HM managed to clear the Accord. the car is really a “meh”….

    Kurusamy Sr on Mar 05, 2024 at 4:54 pm

      Without commercial vehicles,Honda sells more cars than UMW.Why need give discounts,apart from the failed Accord ?
      To fight with Protong ? Maybe.

  Not happy on Mar 05, 2024 at 3:43 pm

    Feeling the pinch from Proton S70 . Better spec at more or less City price .

    Thed on Mar 05, 2024 at 4:12 pm

      Good luck Honda Malaysia. Lower end pressured by S70, higher end pressured by the assortment of full-fat, high-spec EVs between 100k-250k.

