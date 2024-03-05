Sime Darby Auto ConneXion launches new Ford Assured certified pre-owned programme in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 5 2024 1:12 pm

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has officially launched Ford Assured, a programme that offers certified pre-owned Ford models. Currently available at the Ford Ara Damansara showroom, the programme is accompanied by a dedicated website where customers can browse through available inventory.

All vehicles that are sold through Ford Assured must first undergo a meticulous inspection and certification process to ensure they meet stringent standards. The programme requires pre-owned Ford vehicles to be below five years old or have mileage below 140,000 km for the Ranger and 80,000 km for the Everest, while also having a complete service history.

Additionally, vehicles are subjected to a 96-point inspection by certified technicians where every aspect, from mechanical performance to cosmetic appearance, is looked into. If required, a refurbishment process is executed to the highest of standards.

To provide customers with peace of mind ownership, the Ford Assured programme offers a minimum 12-month warranty covering the engine and gearbox, subject to terms and conditions. The warranty stipulates that vehicle parts must not be replaced or modified by third parties and must be serviced, maintained and repaired by authorised Ford dealers at recommended service intervals.

“Recognising the growing demand in Malaysia’s pre-owned vehicle segment, we remain steadfast in our dedication to meeting consumer needs. Reflecting our trusted reputation across the automotive sector, the Ford Assured programme mirrors Sime Darby Motors’ relentless pursuit of setting industry benchmarks and enhancing the overall automotive experience,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Sime Darby Motors, Southeast Asia.

“With the introduction of the Ford Assured programme, we are pleased to elevate the pre-owned vehicle landscape. Demonstrating our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction, the programme is testament to our rigorous standards in customer assurance, providing a trusted solution for those in search of a reliable and high-quality pre-owned Ford vehicle,” commented Turse Zuhair, managing director of SDAC.

