Euro NCAP to require selected physical controls for five-star rating from 2026 – turn signals, wipers, horn

Thinking that in-car controls are going too far in the touchscreen direction? You’re not alone. From January 2026, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) will deduct points from vehicles which lack physical controls for certain functions, reported Motor1, quoting The Times.

Euro NCAP plans to downgrade the rating of vehicles which do not have physical buttons, stalks or dials for turn signals, hazard lights, horn, windscreen wipers and the emergency call function that automatically dials the local emergency number in the event of a serious car accident, otherwise known as eCall, which has already been made mandatory in the European Union.

“The overuse of touchscreens is an industry-wide problem, with almost every vehicle-maker moving key controls onto central touchscreens, obliging drivers to take their eyes off the road and raising the risk of distraction crashes. New Euro NCAP tests due in 2026 will encourage manufacturers to use separate, physical controls for basic functions in an intuitive manner, limiting eyes-off-road time and therefore promoting safer driving,” said Euro NCAP director of strategic development.

The upcoming ‘Mk8.5’ Volkswagen Golf facelift will bring back conventional buttons on its steering wheel

The Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift, for instance, features its indicator functions on force-touch surfaces on its steering wheel, while its transmission is controlled through the touchscreen (a backup of physical transmission buttons is located on on the front of the ceiling).

Elsewhere, Volkswagen has taken heed of user feedback regarding touch controls on the steering wheel of the Golf, and the upcoming facelift will feature physical controls on its steering wheel.

While the move to encourage the return of more physical controls is commendable, it isn’t Euro NCAP who can mandate automakers to bring back regular controls, being an independent body, and is limited to stipulating what is required for a safety rating as above. Decisions to require carmakers to do things a certain way, such as using physical controls – in Europe, for example – would come from the European Union.

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • WOW on Mar 06, 2024 at 10:21 am

    a move in the right direction. designs should always follow function not the other way around.

  • Physical button plzzzz on Mar 06, 2024 at 10:35 am

    Good move..shld start this yr instead. Many cars shift controls to touchscreen, which is so troublesome, especially a/c. I like physical button, as u dont need to look at it when use. And gearshift & handbrake, Why chg to button type? Aiyo! Byk susah! Miss the old skool ways!

  • Ben Yap on Mar 06, 2024 at 10:42 am

    tesla will need to redesign their cars. LOL….

  • ROTI CANAI on Mar 06, 2024 at 11:01 am

    one of the few times where government control is a good thing

  • appreciate on Mar 06, 2024 at 11:10 am

    No doubt, designs should evolve, but most of the time, we need to appreciate the wisdom of earlier designers. We shouldn’t change things simply for the sake of change (or to maximize profit).

  • He Long Must on Mar 06, 2024 at 12:18 pm

    Uh oh

  • Hong Yee Hong on Mar 06, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    Slap on those unethical cost-cutting carmakers’ face.
    Hope that those carmakers that is sensible will continue to keep physical control / buttons alive.

  • paanjang16 on Mar 06, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    Tesla will say will cost more to add signal stalk, wiper stalk, gear lever when Tesla themselves created the problem by removing the stalks and levers in the first place. Just like Apple, create a problem then find a way to make money to solve the problem. No wonder Apple surrender trying to make an EV because Tesla already doing what Apple will do.

  • Peppa on Mar 06, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    This is something fat ass loke and jpj should concern about. Not selling number plate

  • Thed on Mar 06, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Thank god for the EU, always saving the rest of the world’s arse when it comes to anti-monopoly and consumer safety.

  • Bob Mal on Mar 06, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    Meanwhile in Malaysia don’t bother about NCAP safety because according to our investment man APs will solve all our EV safety issue hence the power to cronies.

  • t333son on Mar 06, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    Excellent . long time coming to stop this craziness of all touch screen cost cutting controls disguised as progress.

    Nope, voice controls are useless , silly at best. One flick of the finger Vs having to string a sentence (hit and miss )

    What used to take simple muscle memory to perform such as adjusting the temperature and fan speed became a fuss with flicking through multiple screens. No, automatic function not ideal, sometimes we do want to adjust on the move.

    Now the worst is changing stalk controlled indicators and high beam to buttons . These tech guys are getting away with murder figuratively speaking .

    Will get lynched by the Tesla fanboys now…

  • anonymous on Mar 06, 2024 at 1:34 pm

    we LOVE to see it padan muka that one car maker lol

