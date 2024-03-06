Euro NCAP to require selected physical controls for five-star rating from 2026 – turn signals, wipers, horn

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / March 6 2024 10:17 am

Thinking that in-car controls are going too far in the touchscreen direction? You’re not alone. From January 2026, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) will deduct points from vehicles which lack physical controls for certain functions, reported Motor1, quoting The Times.

Euro NCAP plans to downgrade the rating of vehicles which do not have physical buttons, stalks or dials for turn signals, hazard lights, horn, windscreen wipers and the emergency call function that automatically dials the local emergency number in the event of a serious car accident, otherwise known as eCall, which has already been made mandatory in the European Union.

“The overuse of touchscreens is an industry-wide problem, with almost every vehicle-maker moving key controls onto central touchscreens, obliging drivers to take their eyes off the road and raising the risk of distraction crashes. New Euro NCAP tests due in 2026 will encourage manufacturers to use separate, physical controls for basic functions in an intuitive manner, limiting eyes-off-road time and therefore promoting safer driving,” said Euro NCAP director of strategic development.

The upcoming ‘Mk8.5’ Volkswagen Golf facelift will bring back conventional buttons on its steering wheel

The Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift, for instance, features its indicator functions on force-touch surfaces on its steering wheel, while its transmission is controlled through the touchscreen (a backup of physical transmission buttons is located on on the front of the ceiling).

Elsewhere, Volkswagen has taken heed of user feedback regarding touch controls on the steering wheel of the Golf, and the upcoming facelift will feature physical controls on its steering wheel.

While the move to encourage the return of more physical controls is commendable, it isn’t Euro NCAP who can mandate automakers to bring back regular controls, being an independent body, and is limited to stipulating what is required for a safety rating as above. Decisions to require carmakers to do things a certain way, such as using physical controls – in Europe, for example – would come from the European Union.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.