JPJ e-testing automated driving test system will help combat corrupt practices, examiner shortage – experts

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 6 2024 11:50 am

The introduction of the electronic driving test system (e-testing) by the road transport department (JPJ) has been welcomed by experts and stakeholders who say this is a step in the right direction to fight corrupt practices.

As reported by The Star, Persatuan Institut Memandu Malaysia president Mat Aris Bakar said in addition to eliminating the problem of corruption, the e-testing system will also help solve the issue of a shortage of examiners at driving schools.

“E-testing can combat two main problems: the shortage of driving examiners and unethical practices in this industry. It will help to provide a more professional image of driving institutes, and more driving school students will be able to undergo their tests, reducing the backlog for those waiting to be tested,” he said.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) associate professor Dr Law Teik Hua also supported the system as a means to reduce the potential for bias or unethical practices, such as bribery or favouritism. “This ensures a standardised evaluation process where each candidate is assessed based on pre-determined criteria and parameters,” Law explained.

Under the new system, learner drivers will no longer have a JPJ officer sitting next to them during their driving tests, as all evaluation will be done in real-time remotely from a control room via multiple cameras and sensors on the circuit. Law said authorities will be better able detect any irregularity or suspicious activities, making it tougher for institutions or people to tamper with test results.

However, while some have good things to say about the e-testing system, Safety Driving Centre operations director C.T. Kumar expressed concern about the financial cost and time needed for driving schools to adjust and adapt to the new system.

“I support this initiative, but I’m not sure how it is going to work in practice so long as there is no clear cost structure plan for us to review. At this moment, we don’t have any details on how much it might cost. But if it follows current pricing, then only the big driving institutions will be able to afford it,” he said.

Glitches and bad weather may also affect the results, Kumar added, and he believes it would be at least another three to four years for relevant businesses to implement and understand the new system. Meanwhile, Selangor Road Safety Council permanent member Tengku Ahmad Marwan Tengku Mahmud questioned the quality of drivers that result from the e-testing system.

“Driving a vehicle is a very subjective activity that requires thorough assessment from highly competent examiners instead of only by a computer system according to predetermined criteria,” he said. “So (by removing examiners) do we just want more ‘licenced’ drivers or more quality drivers who can contribute towards better road safety than what we have now?” he added.

What are your thoughts on the JPJ’s e-testing system? Is it a move in the right direction or otherwise? Let us know in the comments below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.