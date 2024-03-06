Malaysian gov’t approves RM50 million to extend bus lane, purchase Demand Response Transit shuttle vans

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / March 6 2024 4:41 pm





Bus lane in Kuala Lumpur

The Malaysian government has approved and channelled an allocation of RM50 million for the expansion of special bus lanes, and for the purchase of 100 units of Demand Response Transit (DRT) shuttle vans to serve the Klang Valley from September, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said, Bernama has reported. There are currently two DRT services in Malaysia – Kumpool and Trek.

Studies have shown that the implementation of special bus lanes along Jalan Ampang and Jalan Genting Klang since July 3 has shown a favourable response in terms of time savings, according to the deputy prime minister, who is also chairman of the road safety and traffic congestion cabinet committee (JKMKJR).

“The data shows that there is a time saving of up to 18 minutes for the bus journey at the location (point-to-point) and based on the savings, there is an increase in the number of passengers daily, by 20% to 45%. Thus, with the effectiveness of the reduction in travel time, there was an increase in bus frequency and the number of daily passengers, so the JKMKJR meeting decided to maintain the special bus route in Jalan Ampang and Jalan Genting Klang,” Zahid said in a statement.

The committee also agreed to extend the special bus route to Jalan Klang Lama from June this year, and to carry out a study for the implementation of bus lanes along Jalan Cheras, from Taman Connaught to Jalan Pudu, and the Federal Highway, from the Kuala Lumpur city centre to the Shah Alam interchange.

After receiving information from the police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the public works department (JKR), the committee also decided to implement a new dispersal system in stages to deal with critical areas of congestion, Bernama reported.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.