Transit shuttle vans may not ease traffic congestion; Malaysians prefer to commute by private vehicles

Bus lane in Kuala Lumpur

Following the Malaysian government’s approval of a RM50 million allocation for the expansion of bus lanes and the purchase of 100 units of Demand Response Transit (DRT) shuttle vans, the move to add more transit shuttle vans may not ease traffic congestion to the intended effect, university professors have remarked, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

Malaysian prefer to commute by private vehicles and like their cars due to limited and inefficient public transportation services, said Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia road and traffic safety psychologist professor Rozmi Ismail.

“It [the allocation to purchase the 100 transit vans] is a good initiative. But would it overcome congestion, especially since Malaysians are known for using cars rather than public transport? I am worried that the addition of 100 transit vans on the road might only worsen the traffic congestion as people will not be using it,” Rozmi told the news daily.

Universiti Putra Malaysia road safety research centre head associate professor Law Teik Hua said that the RM50 million allocation might not be enough to completely alleviate traffic congestion.

“RM50 million is a significant investment considering the scale and complexity of the region’s transportation needs. Comprehensive solutions require long-term planning, multi-stakeholder collaboration, and sustained commitments. It’s crucial for authorities to prioritise high-impact projects, leverage innovative technologies, and explore funding mechanisms to maximise the effect of the allocated budget,” Law said.

Meanwhile, suggestions towards reducing traffic congestion have been offered by Selangor road safety council permanent member Tengku Ahmad Marwan Tengku Mahmud.

“The government may want to impose some reasonable or maybe higher fees to those who want to drive or ride their own vehicles in the city. The government also should improve the walkways or footpaths along the hotspot areas, as many will use the space to get around the city through public transport. The walkways should also be properly built to ensure the safety of the pedestrians,” he said.

At present, there are two DRT services in Malaysia; Kumpool, and Trek. The approval and channelling of the RM50 million allocation for extending bus lanes and the purchase of DRT shuttle vans was announced yesterday by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also chairman of the road safety and traffic congestion cabinet committee (JKMKJR).

The committee has also decided to implement a new dispersal system in stages to deal with critical areas of congestion, after having received information from the police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the public works department (JKR).

What do you think, regular city-going readers? Would the transit shuttle van service work for your routine? Would the suggested improvements to public transport and walkways be enough to draw you away from your own rides for the daily commute? Let us know in the comments.

