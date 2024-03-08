Lotus Emeya EV completes final validation testing

Posted in Cars, International News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / March 8 2024 12:35 pm

The Lotus Emeya has completed its test and development programme that has spanned a period of three years, having wrapped up cold- and hot-weather testing, with validation work for the former conducted in Ivalo, Finland located around 250 km within the Arctic Circle.

Cold-weather testing in winter saw the Emeya arrive in a climate where temperatures reached as low as -25 degrees Celsius, though development units of the Lotus EV were put through even deeper cold in an automotive freezer, where temperatures drop to -40 degrees Celsius, according to Lotus.

Its testing programme has taken the Emeya through 15 countries in two continents, taking the EV through road conditions including the B-roads of the United Kingdom, autobahns of Germany, high-altitude Alpine passes and remote areas of inner Mongolia, to name a few.

Given the brand’s sporting heritage, track testing was also carried out, at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany and the Nardo test track in Italy. Hot weather testing was also conducted in these locations, where the Emeya was put through conditions were temperatures reached up to 40 degrees Celsius. Further in-market testing will be carried out in the Middle East, United States and Australia, says Lotus.

Among the aspects of the Emeya which received focus from Lotus engineers included chassis systems such as steering, brakes, traction and stability control systems, tyre testing and development of bespoke winter tyres for the Emeya.

Additionally, testing was carried out for driver assistance functions for when road markings and signs may be obstructed by heavy snowfall, battery performance in extreme temperatures, plus testing and calibrating of air-conditioning and thermal management systems.

For the 55-inch head-up display unit in the Emeya – the largest and most advanced in any Lotus so far, according to the company – features a Snow mode, which turns the display blue in order to help the driver see the outline of the road more easily against a white background, such as in snow-covered surroundings.

The Lotus Emeya made its global debut last September, joining the brand’s range as a four-door grand tourer to compete with the likes of the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT and its second EV model after the Eletre SUV that premiered in March 2022.

As with the Eletre, big output numbers are boasted for the Emeya powertrain, with up to 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque from the four-door GT’s dual-motor powertrain. This will propel the Emeya from 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds, onwards to a top speed of 256 km/h. Battery capacity on the Emeya is 102 kWh, good for 600 km on the WLTP protocol, against the Eletre’s 112 kWh. More on the Lotus Emeya in detail, here.

GALLERY: Lotus Emeya, global debut

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.