Charge+ launches 120 kW DC charger at Capri by Fraser, Bukit Bintang KL; RM1.20/min, online in April

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 13 2024 4:50 pm

Singapore-based EV charging solutions provider Charge+ has launched a 120 kW DC charger at Capri by Fraser in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, and is the company’s second DC fast charging location in Malaysia after its first that is located at the Skudai(southbound) R&R in Johor.

The latest addition to the Charge+ EV charging network at this location is an Exicom unit of the Harmony Direct range, and features two CCS2 connectors, which can supply two EVs simultaneously at up to 60 kW each, or up to the full 120 kW output when just one nozzle is being used. For now, pricing at the Capri by Fraser location is by duration, and is nominally RM1.20 per minute.

This charging location is awaiting license approval from the Energy Commission (ST), which Charge+ says is expected to be forthcoming in a month’s time, after which pricing will be switched to a per-kWh basis.

As with other EV charging point operators, usage of a Charge+ facility such as this one is mobile app-based, though users who are signed on to the Charge+ network merely need to scan a QR code on the EV charger, without having manually search for the specific charging point they intend to use, says Charge+.

The launching of the 120 kW DC charger in Bukit Bintang, KL comes alongside the charging solutions provider’s ongoing development of its 5,000 km EV charging highway, which it plans to span from Singapore, through Malaysia to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Malaysia comprises the first leg of its plans for the EV charging highway, which will involve charging points along the North-South Expressway, or near its interchanges, the company said. Soon to be added to the charging network will be locations in Yong Peng, Johor, and Ayer Keroh, Melaka, says Charge+.

