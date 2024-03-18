Tesla FSD Beta V12 using neural network – AI trained on real video clips instead of pre-programmed codes

Posted in International News, Technology, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / March 18 2024 7:16 pm

Tesla has started rolling out its Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta v12 driver assistance suite, in one of the most anticipated updates to the Tesla’s Level 2 ADAS system which the electric carmaker hopes will eventually reach Level 4 or Level 5 functionality, Electrek has reported.

The v12 iteration of Tesla’s FSD software introduces what CEO Elon Musk calls ‘end-to-end neural nets’, and the biggest difference here compared to previous versions of FSD is that the vehicle’s controls are now handled by neural nets, rather than coding that has been input by programmers.

Tesla has been known for its efforts in building its cars’ self-driving capabilities using a vision-only approach, which solely relies on cameras as opposed to using a combination of other types of sensors such as lidar and radar, as camera-based systems have been found to be less costly. More about AI-powered self-driving systems, here.

This v12 update of the Full Self Driving software was meant to have been released last year, however it was delayed, and though updates began rolling out in January this year, it was only to a few customers, Electrek reported.

A wide release of FSD v12 was delayed several times, the website noted, as new versions of the software were still only released to Tesla employees as selected customers. This has finally changed, with many Tesla owners now reporting that they have received a new software update that includes FSD v12.3, the site noted, adding that the latest version is still listed as a Beta release.

A reader comment on the Electrek article offered feedback, stating that they have received the v12 FSD update in their vehicle. The commenter notes that the updated system is “better at basic manoeuvres, but no work has been done on lane selection, or updating the bad map data” in their area.

The user elaborates that they allowed the system to miss an exit because it was in the wrong lane, then the system took a turn lane at an intersection sooner than it was supposed to. The user suggested that “if they work on fixing lane selection logic and map data, that would make a huge difference,” but also noted that “at least it didn’t do anything dangerous.”

In Malaysia, Full Self Driving has been offered for customers of the Model Y in the country from July last year, ahead of the brand’s launch in this market. For fans of the assisted driving technology, how many of you have purchased the RM32,000 FSD option in Malaysia? How has it been functioning so far? Let us know in the comments.

