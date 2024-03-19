Bridgestone Premium tyre retail outlet opened by Vogue Motorsports in USJ19, Subang Jaya

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 19 2024 9:43 am

Bridgestone Malaysia has announced the opening of its latest premium tyre retail outlet, Bridgestone Premium in USJ19, Subang Jaya that is operated by Vogue Motorsports.

Located at No. 19, Jalan USJ19/4, 47630 Subang Jaya, the Vogue Motorsports-operated Bridgestone Premium outlet caters to vehicles ranging from passenger cars to ultra high performance vehicles, according to Bridgestone Malaysia, with tyre changing being the core of its operations.

“The opening of the new Bridgestone Premium, Bridgestone’s innovative concept store, represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering exceptional consumer experiences through our esteemed dealer. This milestone underscores Bridgestone’s dedication to elevating driving experiences through our premium-quality tyres, setting a new standard for excellence in the automotive industry,” said Bridgestone Malaysia MD Michael Chung.

“This collaboration stands as a remarkable milestone for us. With the support from Bridgestone, we are committed to provide our best service to our customers with high quality products and services,” said Vogue Motorsports director Terrance Tee.

