Jaecoo J6 EV and J8 PHEV SUVs previewed in Thailand ahead of Q4 2024 launch – Malaysia next?

March 21 2024 4:55 pm

Jaecoo 6 EV – click to enlarge

Earlier, you read about Omoda & Jaecoo Thailand’s plans to build a factory in kingdom to supply ASEAN and the world; now, here’s the Chery division’s product plans. It’s an all-SUV line-up that’s semi-familiar to us.

Kicking things off for O&J in Thailand is the Omoda C5 EV, which will be launched there in Q2 2024. A pure-electric version of the Omoda 5 SUV, it was launched in Malaysia earlier this month as the Chery Omoda E5. Priced at RM146,800 here, the E5 is powered by a 204 PS/340 Nm front motor that pushes the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. The battery is a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit sourced from BYD, good for 430 km of range in the WLTP cycle.

The second model for Thailand will be the Jaecoo 7, which is currently on a pre-launch tour of Malaysia ahead of a first half 2024 launch. There’s no ‘J’ in Thailand, where it will be simply called the Jaecoo 7. We’re getting the J7 as a pure ICE model (1.6L turbo with 197 PS/290 Nm) but Thailand will receive a plug-in hybrid.

Jaecoo 7 and 8 PHEVs – click to enlarge

The PHEV uses a 1.5L turbo engine with 156 PS/220 Nm, paired to an electric motor with 310 Nm. Claimed total system output is 346 hp/525 Nm. The powertrain is reported to have a 18.3 kWh LFP battery supplied by BYD – O&J Thailand claims a pure EV range of 95 km (NEDC) and a total range of 1,280 km. DC fast charging is available, and topping up the battery from 30% to 80% takes 20 minutes. Claimed combined fuel consumption is 20.4 km/l.

Size wise, the Jaecoo 7 measures 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,672 mm. That around the size of a Toyota Corolla Cross and slightly smaller than the Mazda CX-5. It will debut in Thailand in Q3 2024, after Malaysia.

Next up is the most interesting-looking of the SUV quartet, as seen on top. The Jaecoo 6 looks like a futuristic rendition of the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door with Land Rover Defender vibes. Called the iCar 03 in China, it’s 4,406 mm long with a 2,715 mm wheelbase, which means that the J6 is slightly shorter than a Corolla Cross. But with minimal overhangs, its WB is 75 mm longer than the Toyota’s.

The Jaecoo 6 is called iCar 03 in China – click to enlarge

In China, the iCar 03 has a 69.8 kWh battery that’s good for up to 501 km in the optimistic CLTC. Typical of EVs, the powertrain set-up starts with single-motor rear-wheel drive, with an option of a front motor for AWD and a combined output of 279 hp/385 Nm.

Finally, we have the heavyweight of the family, the Jaecoo 8. Previewed in Malaysia in January as the J8, this big guy is 4,820 mm long and 1,930 mm wide. That’s 80 mm shorter than the three-row Mazda CX-8, but 90 mm wider. The unit previewed in Malaysia had a 2.0L turbo-four with 249 PS/385 Nm, but once again, Thailand will get a plug-in hybrid.

The PHEV’s total system output is 605 hp and 915 Nm, big numbers that push the SUV from 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. Pure electric range is 175 km on the NEDC cycle and total combined range is 1,321 km. The one we showed you in January had two rows of seats – Thailand will get a three-row, six-seater with ‘All Road Drive Intelligent System’ (ARDIS). More on the Jaecoo J8 here.

Both the Jaecoo 6 and Jaecoo 8 will surface in the final quarter of 2024 in Thailand. What do you think of Omoda & Jaecoo’s model range for our neighbour? The J7 and J8 are already in Malaysian plans, but do you also want the boxy J6 EV here?

GALLERY: Jaecoo J7 preview in Malaysia

GALLERY: Jaecoo J8 preview in Malaysia

