Tesla Supercharger network in Malaysia – required 30% for use by other brand EVs only from 2025

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / March 21 2024 11:53 am

Tesla Malaysia’s launch of its seventh Supercharging station at Gamuda Cove yesterday has brought the total number of Superchargers in the country to 36. This has brought about the question of when its DC chargers will be accessible to other EVs, as outlined by requirements listed under the BEV Global Leaders programme.

One of the requirements for Tesla’s AP exemption when its approval was secured under the programme last year was that it has to install at least 50 units of DC fast chargers with a minimum charging power of 180 kW, with at least 30% (of 15 units) of these being open to the public and for use by EVs from other brands.

The 14 units left to go for the initial requirements to be fulfilled means that the 30% requirement will apply soon enough, with the anticipation being that the network will be opened to non-Tesla users in the near future. Unfortunately, this won’t happen anytime soon, or even this year, for that matter.

This is because the requirements asked of Tesla need only to be executed within three years of it securing its BEV Global Leaders approval, and so there is no need for it to make its charging network accessible beyond vehicles from the brand until required.

However, word is that the 15 chargers in the network as determined by the requirements will be opened to non-Tesla users sometime in 2025, which is next year. This was indicated during the launch of the Gamuda Cove site, when we asked about it.

We were also told that this timeframe would give the company enough time to prepare the defined chargers in the network in order to accomodate charging of other EVs (handshake protocols, payments etc), which the network is presently not ready for. At present, the Supercharging rate for Tesla users is at RM1.25 per kWh, with an idle fee of RM4 per minute when the Supercharging station is 100% occupied, to prevent hogging.

The company has announced that more chargers are due to be operational this year, with five locations set to come about in the second quarter, in Kuantan, Prai in Penang, Putrajaya and two undisclosed locations in Kuala Lumpur. The first two (Kuantan and Prai) are set to feature Superchargers, complemented by destination chargers.

