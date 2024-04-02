Bangkok 2024: Honri Boma EV launched – up to 200 km EV range; mini Alphard from RM65k in Thailand

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / April 2 2024 12:02 pm

If you want something that looks like a Toyota Alphard but prefer something a lot smaller, maybe this will interest you. This is the Honri Boma EV, a mini electric vehicle (EV) that is being presented at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show and will be sold in Thailand by Hai Thua New Energy Vehicle for approximately 500,000 baht (about RM65k).

Honri, or Hongri Automobile Group, markets the Boma EV under the Weiao (Viauto) brand in China, where it retails for between 39,900 to 51,900 yuan (about RM26k to RM34k). With seating for up to four passengers, the Boma EV measures 3,517 mm long, 1,495 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall and has wheelbase spanning 2,495 mm – the ground clearance is listed as 130 mm.

The Boma EV is equipped with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) and 84 Nm of torque, which is enough for a top speed of 100 km/h. In terms of range, there are two nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery packs to choose from, with the first having an energy capacity of 11.9 kWh for a CLTC-rated 130 km.

As for the second option, it packs 18.5 kWh for 200 km of range. Charging information is limited but it is reported the standard range model takes seven hours to fully charge through AC charging, while the higher-range model needs 10 hours – no DC fast charging was mentioned.

Thailand gets 200 km-range version of the Boma EV, which comes with a three-year, 100,000-km vehicle warranty and an eight-year, 120,000-km warranty for the battery. In the future, a new variant with 300 km of range will be added to the line-up.

If you don’t like the Alphard-inspired grille, the Boma EV can also be had with a largely closed-off face, both with an integrated charging port and halogen headlamps accompanied by prominent chrome trim. Inside, you’ll find a basic interior with a 5-inch digital instrument cluster that is joined by a 10.25-inch touchscreen head unit.

The Pro version of the Boma EV sold in China gets two conjoined screens that include a 7-inch instrument panel and 9-inch central touchscreen, along with more controls for the air-conditioning system – the base model gets a more basic three-dial setup. Safety features reported by Thailand media include ABS, EBD and autonomous emergency braking.

So, what do you think of the Boma EV? Is this something you might consider buying if it was offered here? Share your thoughts on this EV with Alphard looks at a budget price (but with some compromises) in the comments below.

