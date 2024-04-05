Largest Tesla Approved Body Shop in Malaysia – Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre in Shah Alam

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / April 5 2024 12:34 pm

We recently checked out the largest Tesla Approved Body Shop in Malaysia, the Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre in Shah Alam. You may associate the Hap Seng group with Mercedes-Benz, but the facility is actually an approved service provider for several high-end brands – not only Mercedes and the renewed smart brand but also Porsche, Aston Martin and Bentley. You can even restore classic cars here.

Tesla is in great company, then, and this facility is one of only two Tesla Approved Body Shops in the country, the other being SR EV Automotive on Jalan Chan Sow Lin in Kuala Lumpur. Here, you can bring your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y for any kind of accident repair, be it minor or major.

The extent of procedures this facility can perform is vast and includes body panel replacements and painting. Most repairs shouldn’t take too long, either, as Tesla Malaysia carries ready stock for common parts such as head- and taillights, bumpers and wheels. Once the repairs are completed, the car is placed in a brightly-lit inspection booth to make sure there are no defects in the paint or body panels.

Being a Tesla Approved Body Shop, the Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre is fully compliant with Tesla’s repair protocols. This includes the setting up of a “Quarantine Area” outside of the building to disconnect and discharge the battery before any work is performed. And yes, the centre will take in your Tesla even if it’s a grey import – no discrimination here.

At the facility, we saw several Tesla Model 3s with various accident damage – surprising given how new the Highland is, not so when you realise how fast these things can go. Of course, short of a full write-off, there’s not much this place can’t do, and the completed cars that were parked outside looked practically brand new, as to be expected.

Need a repair on your own Tesla? The Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre is located at Block 13, Hap Seng Industrial Park, No. 12, Persiaran Perusahaan, Seksyen 23, 40300 Shah Alam, Selangor. Call 03-5543 1369 or send a WhatsApp text for more information.

