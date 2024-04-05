Largest Tesla Approved Body Shop in Malaysia – Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre in Shah Alam

We recently checked out the largest Tesla Approved Body Shop in Malaysia, the Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre in Shah Alam. You may associate the Hap Seng group with Mercedes-Benz, but the facility is actually an approved service provider for several high-end brands – not only Mercedes and the renewed smart brand but also Porsche, Aston Martin and Bentley. You can even restore classic cars here.
Tesla is in great company, then, and this facility is one of only two Tesla Approved Body Shops in the country, the other being SR EV Automotive on Jalan Chan Sow Lin in Kuala Lumpur. Here, you can bring your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y for any kind of accident repair, be it minor or major.
The extent of procedures this facility can perform is vast and includes body panel replacements and painting. Most repairs shouldn’t take too long, either, as Tesla Malaysia carries ready stock for common parts such as head- and taillights, bumpers and wheels. Once the repairs are completed, the car is placed in a brightly-lit inspection booth to make sure there are no defects in the paint or body panels.
Being a Tesla Approved Body Shop, the Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre is fully compliant with Tesla’s repair protocols. This includes the setting up of a “Quarantine Area” outside of the building to disconnect and discharge the battery before any work is performed. And yes, the centre will take in your Tesla even if it’s a grey import – no discrimination here.
At the facility, we saw several Tesla Model 3s with various accident damage – surprising given how new the Highland is, not so when you realise how fast these things can go. Of course, short of a full write-off, there’s not much this place can’t do, and the completed cars that were parked outside looked practically brand new, as to be expected.
Need a repair on your own Tesla? The Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre is located at Block 13, Hap Seng Industrial Park, No. 12, Persiaran Perusahaan, Seksyen 23, 40300 Shah Alam, Selangor. Call 03-5543 1369 or send a WhatsApp text for more information.
Comments
Biyadi repair where? Jinjang & batu caves bengkel?
So how do they actually repair Tesla cars here? Don’t think they can just bend & weld it back without affecting structural integrity. Since the cars are build using Gigacasting method where the number of parts are reduced but in the event of accident most of the car/frame need to be replace, it would then cheaper to just buy a new Tesla.
FYI only Model Y has some gigapress implemented.
Highland even though newer, still no.
And Unboxed manufacturing is a “concept” that was supposed to start at Mexico but does not exist in production.
Went there for my windscreen replacement. Service was really top notch. Charges were of course also “top notch”, but that was my insurer’s problem. I did witness one senior citizen’s jaw dropped to the floor when he was quoted for a full paint job for his old merc.
Is that white tesla the infamous tesla that bang thru the wall ?
Xiaomi Su7 a better buy
But you can’t do RHD conversion & ketuk mudguard at Tesla approved body shop. Only Batu caves bengkel will accept your soh zhat