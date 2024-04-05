Tesla Cybertruck seen in Malaysia – launching here?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / April 5 2024 11:00 am

The Tesla Cybertruck has arrived in Malaysia just a few months after the brand’s first pick-up truck made its global debut last December. This revelation comes after a member of the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook (and possibly an insider) posted this photo of a covered Cybertruck (that distinctive profile is unmistakable) with ‘Tesla Kuala Lumpur’ seen on a wall.

If you check the official Tesla Malaysia website right now, you’ll see the Cybertruck listed alongside the Model 3 and Model Y, the latter two already launched here. There’s been no word if the Cybertruck will be sold here, so we can only assume the all-electric pick-up truck is here to be showcased – Thailand will welcome the model this week.

The Cybertruck is the first Tesla to use an 800V architecture for its high-voltage battery system as well as a 48-volt low-voltage electrical system. Other firsts include rear-wheel steering and a steer-by-wire system with a pair of electric motors on the front steering rack and one at the rear.

Deliveries of the Cybertruck have already started in the United States, where it is offered in three variants ranging from USD60,990 to USD99,990 (about RM290k to RM474k). The specifications of each variant are as follows:

Rear-Wheel Drive (single electric motor at the rear)

0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time: 6.5 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h (112 mph)

Range: 402 km (250 miles; estimated)

Payload capacity: 1,134 kg (2,500 lbs)

Towing capacity: 3,402 kg (7,500 lbs)

All-Wheel Drive (two electric motors; one front and one rear)

Electric motors output: 608 PS (600 hp or 441 kW) and 10,080 Nm (7,435 lb-ft; wheel torque)

0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time: 4.1 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h (112 mph)

Range: 547 km (340 miles; estimated); 756 km (470 miles) with range extender

DC charging: 250 kW; 219 km (136 miles) recoverable within 15 minutes

Payload capacity: 1,134 kg (2,500 lbs)

Towing capacity: 4,990 kg (11,000 lbs)

Cyberbeast (three electric motors; one front and two rear)

Electric motors output: 857 PS (845 hp or 630 kW) and 13,959 Nm (10,296 lb-ft; wheel torque)

0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time: 2.6 seconds

Top speed: 209 km/h (130 mph)

Range: 515 km (320 miles; estimated); 708 km (440 miles) with range extender

DC charging: 250 kW; 206 km (128 miles) recoverable within 15 minutes

Payload capacity: 1,134 kg (2,500 lbs)

Towing capacity: 4,990 kg (11,000 lbs)

In terms of design, the Cybertruck is all angular and looks nearly identical to the prototype presented way back in November 2019. The outer panels, or “exoskeleton” according to Tesla, is made up of an ultra-hard stainless-steel that the company says reduces dents, damage, long-term corrosion and is even bulletproof (up to a degree). As for the interior, it’s typical Tesla minimalism with the main highlight being a large 18.5-inch touchscreen to access all vehicle functions and driving information.

Measuring 5,682 mm long, 2,413 mm wide with the side mirrors extended (2,200 mm retracted), 1,790 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 3,810 mm, the Cybertruck is a huge vehicle. For context, the Hilux Rogue we have here is 5,325 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,815 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,085 mm.

Are you excited that the Cybertruck is in Malaysia? Do you hope that it will be sold here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Tesla Cybertruck

