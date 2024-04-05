Unsubsidised petrol station in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan almost complete; operational after Hari Raya

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 5 2024 4:34 pm

The first of two stations selling unsubsidised petrol in Kelantan is nearing completion, New Straits Times has reported. Last month, Kelantan ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) announced that it has approved the construction of two non-subsidised petrol stations, the first being the aforementioned Rantau Panjang and the second in Jeli.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said that the Rantau Panjang petrol station for foreign nationals is located around 4 km from the Rantau Panjang immigration, customs, quarantine and security (ICQS) complex. Foreign nationals are not allowed to purchase RON 95 petrol, which is subsidised for Malaysians.

The second of two unsubsidised petrol stations, the one in Jeli, has yet to receive approval from the finance ministry, Azman said.

“We expect the station in Rantau Panjang to begin operating after Hari Raya Aidilfitri — maybe in June. Once the stations operate, foreign motorists are banned from filling up fuel at other stations,” the Kelantan KPDN director said, adding that the move was to prevent the leakage of subsidised petrol and diesel.

When the stations for unsubsidised fuel become operational in Kelantan, these will join the non-subsidised petrol stations already in Perlis, in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian. At time of going on sale in February 2023, unsubsidised RON95 petrol was priced at RM3.22 per litre, while diesel was sold for RM3.45 per litre.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.