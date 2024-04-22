Malaysians on podium at 2024 ARRC China round

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 22 2024 11:08 am

Despite a typhoon warning calling off Race 2, two Malaysians stood on the podium at the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) round in Zhuhai International Circuit, China. At the conclusion of the weekend, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of TKKR BMW Racing Team, now second in the Asia Superbike 1000 (ASB1000) standings while ex-MotoGP racer Hafizh Syahrin of JDT Racing Team is third.

Hafizh, having joined the recently formed JDT Racing Team – JDT standing for Johor Darul Ta’zim – won Race 1 the day before handily, giving him 45 points in total. Rival Azlan Shah was third in Race 1, netting him 52 points after Round 1 in Thailand and Round 2 in China.

At the top of the ASB1000 riders’ table is Andi Farid Izdihar of Honda Asia-Dream Racing with 65 points. In the SuperSports 600 category, Apiwath Wongthananon of Yamaha Tekhne Racing ASEAN leads the standings despite falling in Race 1 in China.

Apiwath is followed by Adenanta Putra of Astra Honda Racing Team in second overall, with Helmi Azman of Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda Racing Team in third. For the Asia Production 250 cc category, Herjun Atna Firdaus of Astra Honda Racing tops the table, with Faerozi Toreqottullah of Yamaha Racing Indonesia and Syarifuddin Azman of Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda Racing in second and third respectively.

In the Underbone 150 class, defending champion, Nazirul Izzat of UMA Racing Yamaha Maju Motor Asia is leading the championship. The young Malaysian is followed by Murobbil Vittoni and Fahmi Basam of Yamaha LFN HP969 Indonesia in second and third on the riders’ standings.

