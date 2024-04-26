Beijing 2024: Honda Ye EVs on display – P7 and S7 to launch in 2024; production GT Concept in 2025

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / April 26 2024 9:58 am

Earlier this month, Honda announced a trio of electric vehicles (EVs) that will form its new Ye line-up in China. All three have since made their public debut at the ongoing Auto China 2024 in Beijing, so here are some live photos of them.

We start with the P7, which is an SUV that is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2024, with sales and production handled by the carmaker’s GAC Honda joint venture. It is joined by the S7, another SUV that will be marketed by Dongfeng Honda this year.

Both models are built on an EV-dedicated platform called Architecture W and will be offered with single-motor, rear-wheel drive or dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains. The platform also features double-wishbone suspension at the front, while the rear is a five-link setup. Detailed specifications such as outputs and range are unknown for now.

The P7 and S7 follow in the footsteps of other Honda models that are mechanically very similar but have differing designs. Shared cues include a wraparound windscreen, a sloping rear windscreen, large D-pillars, retractable door handles as well as branding trim near the side mirrors. Both Ye models (the name means “bright and shining” also wear a flattened version of the traditional ‘H’ logo.

The P7 is set apart from the S7 by its front and rear ends, the former sporting LED headlamps with a C-shaped daytime running light signature linked by a light bar. By comparison, the S7’s DRLs are Y-shaped, also with a light bar connecting them, while the main headlamp clusters are diagonal in layout.

Moving to the rear, the P7’s taillights mimic the design of the front DRLs, extending deep into the tailgate to meet with a central Honda script. The S7 takes a different approach with a H-shaped lighting signature thanks to vertical taillight elements connected by a light bar running just above the same script on the tailgate.

While the exteriors of the P7 and S7 are distinctive, the interiors are nearly identical with the main highlight being a large, portrait-format touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard. This provides access to all vehicle functions, including climate controls, while the rather bare centre console – apart from gear selector buttons – sees some buttons (like the drive mode selector) be placed at the base of the screen housing.

Sitting deep in the dashboard ahead of the driver is a slim digital instrument cluster, with other noteworthy items being air vents on either side of the nearly hexagonal-shaped steering wheel. You’ll also notice screens near the A-pillars that show a video feed from the side-mounted cameras on the outside.

The third Ye model is being presented as a show car for now. Called the GT Concept, it previews a production sedan set to be launched in 2025. The sporty four-door model features a sleek silhouette as well as an X-shaped DRL signature similar to the S7.

At the rear, the GT Concept gets ultra-slim taillights, while other cues include pop-out door handles, side cameras, 22-inch wheels, forged carbon trim and a rather prominent pixel theme.

Inside, you’ll find a futuristic (and rather edgy) dashboard design that is completed by a yoke- and racing-inspired steering wheel as well as an abundance of screens. Whether all that we see here will make it into the production version remains to be seen.

This trio is just the start of the Ye range of EVs, as Honda says it will have three more coming by 2027. The company also has its e:N series of products, which will form a line-up consisting of 10 EVs, with more possibly added in the future.

