Toyota achieves record production, sales in 2023; group sales exceeds 10 million units for the first time

Posted in International News, Toyota / By /

Toyota achieves record production, sales in 2023; group sales exceeds 10 million units for the first time

Toyota has emerged with its 2023 financial year results which sees the Japanese giant attain record numbers in production and sales, according to Japan Times citing Bloomberg reports.

Global sales at Toyota, including from Daihatsu and Hino, increased 5% from the previous year to 11.1 million units, according to Japan Times citing data released on Thursday, noting that this is the first time the group’s global sales exceeded to 10 million-unit mark.

Toyota’s performance in the 2023 financial year was attributed to strong demand, as well as easing of semiconductor supply issues. Production increased 4.5% to 11.2 million units, due to strong demand in North America, Europe and India, while output in Japan was also ‘firm’ despite a temporary halt of shipments due to the Daihatsu crash testing scandal.

Sales in China gained 1.4%, though Japanese carmakers are struggling against the growing popularity of Chinese brand BYD. In terms of battery-electric vehicles, Toyota sold 116,654 BEVs between April 2023 and March 2024, and sales at Toyota and Lexus brands were up 7.3% and 9.2% respectively.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Toyota Yaris 2024
Toyota Vios 2024
Toyota Corolla 2024
Toyota Camry 2024
Toyota Veloz 2024
Toyota Innova 2024
Toyota Innova Zenix 2024
Toyota Alphard 2024
Toyota Vellfire 2024
Toyota Corolla Cross 2024
Toyota Fortuner 2024
Toyota Harrier 2024
Toyota Hilux 2024
Toyota GR Supra 2024
Toyota Hiace 2024
Toyota GR86 2024
Toyota GR Corolla 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA FORTUNER
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA FORTUNER

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 