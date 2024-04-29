Beijing 2024: BYD Ocean-M concept – EV hot hatch with RWD; production version launching this year

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / April 29 2024 4:50 pm

BYD showed off its new Ocean-M concept at the ongoing Auto China in Beijing, which serves to preview a production model reportedly set to launch in the third quarter of this year. The sporty-looking hatchback looks to be the company’s answer to the Volkswagen ID.3, and is expected to be positioned between the Dolphin and Seal.

The Ocean-M looks properly aggressive with a prominent split bumper lip around the front air intakes as well as a power hump on the bonnet. The sides feature Lamborghini-esque wheels, cameras in place of traditional mirrors as well as large side skirts, the last of which continues to meet with a large diffuser element at the rear.

A split wing on the roof further underscores the sporty aesthetic of the concept. The body kit is certainly striking to look at but there is a possibility that it won’t make it to the production vehicle, or it may be offered as an option. No interior to be seen for now, as evident by the heavily blacked-out windows.

Powertrain details are limited for now but it has been reported the Ocean-M will be built on a new BYD platform (said to be called e-Platform 4.0) and uses the company’s second-generation Blade battery launching this year. The Blade 2.0 battery is claimed to offer up to 1,000 km of range and boasts 25% higher energy density than the Blade 1.0 battery used in current BYD models like the Seal, Dolphin and Atto.

Chinese media outlets say the Ocean-M will come with rear-wheel drive with all-wheel drive being an option. BYD officials have provided estimated pricing for the production Ocean-M, which is said to be between 150,000 and 200,000 yuan (about RM99k and RM131k).

