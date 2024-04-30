BMW Malaysia and Gentari launch EV charging station at The Exchange TRX – 13 AC chargers; RM0.25/min

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 30 2024 1:24 pm

BMW Group Malaysia has partnered with Gentari (through its subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility) to launch a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station located at The Exchange TRX. Located in the basement carpark of the shopping mall, the station features 13 AC chargers that are capable of delivering up to 22 kW each.

Of the 13 AC chargers available, five are located at the Premium Parking level while the remaining eight units can be found at Level B1. The chargers are accessible from 10am to 10pm daily and you’ll be charged by the time being plugged in at RM0.25 per minute.

The growth in regard to Malaysia’s reception of electromobility, especially in the most populated areas of the country, has been thriving – and to this end it is more vital than ever to ensure robust EV charging infrastructure is in place to accommodate this heartening maturation,” said Benjamin Nagel, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“Through our partnership with Gentari, we are thrilled to be able to reaffirm our dedication towards advancing this need by establishing more cutting-edge charging technology in strategic urban locations to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers,” he added.

“We are pleased to expand our continued collaboration with BMW Malaysia in supporting Malaysia’s energy transition journey. This effort underscores our commitment in advancing the growth of green mobility and energy transition within the nation. Having deployed over 335 EV charging points with over 100 DC fast chargers nationwide, Gentari proudly operates the largest DC charging network aimed at enhancing accessibility to low carbon transportation options across the country,” commented Shah Yang Razalli, deputy CEO of Gentari and CEO of Gentari Green Mobility.

To date, BMW Group Malaysia has set up over 2,020 charging facilities through strategic partnerships with various EV charging providers in Malaysia. Additionally, over 100 BMW i and MINI charging facilities are also available at most authorised dealerships.

