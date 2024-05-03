Tesla Model 3 rendered as a hatchback and wagon

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / May 3 2024 11:19 am

Tesla Model 3 hatchback rendering

The Tesla Model 3 is the brand’s cheapest electric vehicle (EV) that is offered as a sedan only, but what if there were other body styles available? That’s exactly what Theophilus Chin has done by creating these renders of the Model 3 in wagon and hatchback guises.

Of the two, the hatchback’s front end gets tweaked to incorporate a sporty lip at the base of the bumper, which also gets distinctive creases just ahead of the new wheels. The rear has a more rakish window leading to a slight spoiler lip, with taillights that extend further into the tailgate. The lower apron also gets a dedicated number plate recess and asymmetric black trim.

As for the wagon, maintains the same front end as a regular Model 3 Highland but with an extended roof for increased cargo space. This terminates in a more upright rear that has the Model 3’s C-shaped taillights adapted to suit the revised shape. Based on these renderings, which of the two alternate (and imagined) body styles of the Model 3 do you think looks best? Sound off in the comments below.

The hatchback does look rather interesting to us and could foreshadow a more affordable Tesla model that is part of the company’s future product roadmap – maybe a Model 3 hatchback with a smaller battery and (possibly dimensions)?

Tesla Model 3 wagon rendering

At this point in time, Tesla’s S3XY line-up is either a sedan (Model S and Model 3) or a crossover (Model X and Model Y), while its fifth offering is the Cybertruck. Rumours of a Tesla hatchback that is more affordable than the Model 3 have been swirling for some time, although the company isn’t revealing much aside from that its upcoming vehicles will not be built on the originally planned “unboxed” manufacturing strategy, but instead will use current manufacturing lines and share aspects with current platforms.

The “unboxed” process, to those not familiar, does away with having a car roll down a traditional assembly line where parts are added on at various stations. Instead, different sections of the vehicle are assembled at the same time in dedicated areas of a factory before these sub-assemblies are brought together in the end to reduce production costs and space required.

