EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 lucky draw winner bought a Saga, driving home a Proton S70 Flagship

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 7 2024 2:06 pm

EON is celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with an open house at its headquarters at Glenmarie today, and the company used the occasion to announce the winners of the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 lucky draw. How about buying a Proton Saga and getting an additional Proton S70 Flagship too?

That’s the luck of grand prize winner Siti Khairunadia Mohd Sharifuddin Paloh. The 21-year old from Johor Bahru purchased her Proton Saga 1.3 Standard during the three-day EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 event, held from March 1-3. She financed her sedan with EON’s new digital car financing platform.

“I never imaged that I would be selected as the grand prize winner when I booked my Proton Saga I am very happy that I have been rewarded for being a loyal Proton customer,” Siti Khairunadia said.

EON CEO Akkbar Danial presented the the Passion Red S70 to Siti Khairunadia and also handed over four other lucky draw prizes including a Dyson vacuum cleaner and the iPad. The total value of the prizes were RM100,000.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024. We achieved record-breaking sales of over 650 units sold, which was 30% higher that our target. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all who came to our autofest. We hope all of you will continue to trust and support us as the country’s largest multi-brand car dealership,” Akkbar said.

EON, a subsidiary of DRB-Hicom, may be synonymous with Proton, but the company is also a dealer for Mitsubishi Motors, Audi, Volkswagen, smart, Isuzu, Daihatsu, Honda, Modenas and Kawasaki.

