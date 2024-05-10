JAC i75 EV light duty truck in Malaysia – 210 km range NEDC, 120 kW DC charging; from RM266,800 OTR

Posted in JAC, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 10 2024 12:35 pm

Joining the launch of the King Long Kingo 6AT 15-seater and Kingo Plus 18-seater from Sendok Group subsidiary R&A Marketing is the JAC i75 EV light-duty truck, which was shown in its i75 variant and previewed in February this year; also part of the JAC EV truck range is the i90 that offers greater payload capacity.

Chassis cab dimensions for the i75 EV are 5,995 mm in length, 2,105 mm in width and 2,323 mm in height, with wheelbase lengths of 3,365 mm or 3,845 mm. Front and rear track widths are 1,716 mm and 1,650 mm, respectively, while front and rear overhangs are 1,110 mm and 1,520 mm.

Here, the JAC i75 EV is rated for a gross vehicle weight of 7,500 kg, with a chassis weight of 3,200 kg. This is propelled by a single permanent-magnet synchronous motor driving the axle in single-speed transmission, and this outputs 130 kW (177 PS) and 1,200 Nm of peak power and torque, or 65 kW (88.4 PS) and 415 Nm of continuous power and torque.

Energy is supplied from a lithium-iron phosphate battery pack by CATL totalling 107 kWh in capacity, which yields a total range of 210 km on the NEDC testing standard, or up to 370 km at a constant 40 km/h, according to JAC.

Charging is via a CCS2 connection on the left-hand side of the vehicle, which can take up to 120 kW DC for charging from 20-80% state of charge in 0.8 hour. When using AC charging, its battery can be topped up from 20-100% in 6.5 hours. Maximum speed of the JAC i75 EV is 90 km/h, with a maximum grade rating of 20%.

The i75 EV employs air braking for its front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, while maximum front and rear axle capacities are 3,100 kg and 6,200 kg, respectively. Suspension is by leaf springs front and rear, while tyres are sized 215/75R17.5.

In terms of safety equipment, the i75 EV gets dual airbags, auto unlock upon collision, with active safety features including ASR, ESC, and hill start assist, while AEB and lane departure warning can be optionally specified.

Exterior equipment also included LED daytime running lights in front. Inside, the two-seater cab gets an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen unit, along with a dashcam.

The i75 EV is offered in a choice of four body construction types; as a box van, pictured here (RM266,800), corrugated box (RM275,800), curtain sider (RM275,800) or wooden cargo (RM268,800) forms; prices are on-the-road without insurance, from a base price for the chassis cab that starts at RM245,000.

