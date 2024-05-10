KTM announces extra ETS trains for school holidays

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / May 10 2024 10:26 am

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has announced that it is adding two electric train service (ETS) runs for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Padang Besar routes in conjunction with this year’s first term school holidays, from May 24 to June 3.

The additional ETS service will depart from Padang Besar at 11 am and arrive at KL Sentral at 4.36 pm, while the train from KL Sentral will depart at 5.05 pm and arrive at Padang Besar at 10.34 pm.

The rail operator said in a statement that the additional service was to accommodate the high demand during the school holiday season. It added that tickets for the additional train service is now available for purchase. The additional service offers 630 tickets per day, effectively increasing the total number of tickets offered to 6,930, including that in business class coaches.

KTM advised users to get tickets early to avoid missing out the service, and said that tickets can be purchased through the KTM Mobile application (KITS) or on the KTMB website.

