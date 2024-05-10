KTM announces extra ETS trains for school holidays

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

KTM announces extra ETS trains for school holidays

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has announced that it is adding two electric train service (ETS) runs for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Padang Besar routes in conjunction with this year’s first term school holidays, from May 24 to June 3.

The additional ETS service will depart from Padang Besar at 11 am and arrive at KL Sentral at 4.36 pm, while the train from KL Sentral will depart at 5.05 pm and arrive at Padang Besar at 10.34 pm.

The rail operator said in a statement that the additional service was to accommodate the high demand during the school holiday season. It added that tickets for the additional train service is now available for purchase. The additional service offers 630 tickets per day, effectively increasing the total number of tickets offered to 6,930, including that in business class coaches.

KTM advised users to get tickets early to avoid missing out the service, and said that tickets can be purchased through the KTM Mobile application (KITS) or on the KTMB website.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 