No KL Car Free Morning this Sun, GFNY cycling event

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 10 2024 11:09 am

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM on May 12, which is this coming Sunday. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled due to a cycling event that is happening in KL on the same day.

A quick check reveals that the GFNY Kuala Lumpur 2024 race will be happening in KL this Sunday, with the flag off at Dataran Merdeka. The event brands itself as KL’s signature international cycling marathon and there are two courses – a 129.1 km competitive long course and a non-ranking 67.5 medium course. If you’re taking part, good luck!

Fans of the KLCFM – where 5/7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.

