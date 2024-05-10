PLUS highway motorcycle lane at Jawi toll plaza entry to be closed May 11-26, 24 hours a day for resurfacing

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 10 2024 9:48 am

PLUS Malaysia has announced that the Jawi toll plaza entry motorcycle lane will be closed from tomorrow, May 11 until May 26 for resurfacing works of the lane that goes around the Jawi toll plaza office complex.

The closure of the motorcycle lane at the toll plaza entry will be for 24 hours a day over the stated closure duration, and motorcyclists approaching the toll plaza will be diverted to the far-left lane in front of the toll plaza office complex for the duration of road works.

“The cooperation of highway users in taking heed of signage at the location throughout the process of the repair work carried out is highly appreciated,” the company said in its statement.

Therefore, for highway users expecting to require the use of the far-left lane at this toll plaza, remember to be on lookout for potentially higher traffic volume in the lane as motorcyclists will need to share this lane during this time.

