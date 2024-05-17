Ford Mustang could gain four-door version; will keep V8 engine, manual gearbox “for as long as possible”

Posted in Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / May 17 2024 6:48 pm

Ford is considering a range of “authentic” combustion-engined variants to join the petrol-powered Mustang range that could include include a four-door model for the first time in its history, Autocar has reported.

While the Mustang has accrued a strong following worldwide, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that new versions would only be accepted by the model’s supporters if these had the “performance and attitude” of existing models, according to the magazine.

“We will never build a Mustang that isn’t a Mustang. For instance, there will never be room for a small, two-row Ford SUV with a Mustang badge stuck on it. But could we do other Mustang body forms – a four-door? I believe we could, as long as these models have all the performance and attitude of the original,” Farley told Autocar.

The CEO of the Blue Oval believes that there needs to be a broad range of derivatives within the Mustang line, and the company needs to invest in versions which are accessible to its traditional customer base, as well as newer versions which will take the model further upmarket, with a tip of the hat towards Germany.

“Porsche has been smart about creating derivatives over the past 20 years. But we wouldn’t want to do things their way. We want to give them a good, American-style run for their money. Some people think we could mix the Mustang with off-road driving, but I’m not so sure about that,” Farley said, alluding to the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

He describes the Mustang GTD as “a downpayment on the performance Mustangs of the future,” the report added. “At our best, we are an irreverent company. We need to keep doing derivatives that will surprise people,” he said.

Something that stalwarts of the Mustang fanbase can find comfort in is that Ford intends to continue building V8 engine for as long as possible, and Farley promises to fight hard for the continued production of these engines and manual gearboxes.

The CEO believes that Ford is in a better position than specialist performance carmakers because it is developing a range of EV models that will provide emissions offsets for its corporate fleet average to keep its combustion-powered models within bounds for legislation.

On that note, future Mustang models are likely to adopt electrification of some degree in order to reduce carbon emissions as well as to boost performance. “One thing I can promise, however, is that we will never make an all-electric Mustang,” discounting the name-sharing battery-electric crossover that is the Mustang Mach-E.

