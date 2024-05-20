Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia sets record for largest gathering of Ferrari cars in Malaysia with 297 cars

Posted in Ferrari, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 20 2024 12:45 pm

The Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia (FOCM) gathered owners of Ferrari vehicles from within Malaysia and beyond for a mass gathering in Kuala Lumpur last weekend on May 18 for the FOCM Festival 2024.

Here, a total of 297 Ferraris were gathered for an official count, earning the club a place in the Malaysia Book of Records for the largest gathering of Ferrari cars in a single event. The accolade was received by FOCM president Abu Rizal Bakri and Ital Auto Malaysia executive director Zahir Kelvin Ong.

A broad range of models from the Italian supercar marque were in attendance, from earlier models such as the Ferrari 308 GTS, 328 GTB, Dino, F355 Berlinetta and 360 Modena, onwards to more modern machinery such as the 458 Italia, SF90 Stradale and even a halo model that is the LaFerrari Aperta.

Ital Auto Malaysia took over the role of official importer and distributor for Ferrari cars in Malaysia in November 2023, which was announced alongside the Malaysian market arrival of the Ferrari Purosangue and the Roma Spider.

The first Ital Auto Malaysia showroom is located at the Shoppes in Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur, and is complemented by a service centre in Glenmarie. A new, ground-up 3S facility is in the works, and is expected to be ready in 2025 at its earliest.

