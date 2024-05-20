Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia sets record for largest gathering of Ferrari cars in Malaysia with 297 cars

Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia sets record for largest gathering of Ferrari cars in Malaysia with 297 cars

The Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia (FOCM) gathered owners of Ferrari vehicles from within Malaysia and beyond for a mass gathering in Kuala Lumpur last weekend on May 18 for the FOCM Festival 2024.

Here, a total of 297 Ferraris were gathered for an official count, earning the club a place in the Malaysia Book of Records for the largest gathering of Ferrari cars in a single event. The accolade was received by FOCM president Abu Rizal Bakri and Ital Auto Malaysia executive director Zahir Kelvin Ong.

A broad range of models from the Italian supercar marque were in attendance, from earlier models such as the Ferrari 308 GTS, 328 GTB, Dino, F355 Berlinetta and 360 Modena, onwards to more modern machinery such as the 458 Italia, SF90 Stradale and even a halo model that is the LaFerrari Aperta.

Ital Auto Malaysia took over the role of official importer and distributor for Ferrari cars in Malaysia in November 2023, which was announced alongside the Malaysian market arrival of the Ferrari Purosangue and the Roma Spider.

The first Ital Auto Malaysia showroom is located at the Shoppes in Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur, and is complemented by a service centre in Glenmarie. A new, ground-up 3S facility is in the works, and is expected to be ready in 2025 at its earliest.

  Thed on May 20, 2024 at 1:50 pm

    LHDN, there you go, your watering hole lol.

  ROTI CANAI on May 20, 2024 at 2:09 pm

    hello LHDN

  luap on May 20, 2024 at 2:16 pm

    how many are bought brand new from ferrari malaysia?

    Kea Was on May 20, 2024 at 2:33 pm

      You mean Naza Italia along with APs King and all the cronies sucking up all tax payers money and force the poor citizen buying overpriced vehicles and all we get is the red sofa’ clip and untouchables elites.

  Ally John on May 20, 2024 at 3:59 pm

    You know they dont pay LHDN. Cant afford to buy just say la. All comments like chibai.

  Wolfgang Tai @ TCK Hardware Ulu Tiram on May 20, 2024 at 4:31 pm

    Red car is bring luck and make devil go far far away good club if got money I also want to join.

  gazn on May 20, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    funny.. Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia sets record for largest gathering of Ferrari cars in Malaysia with 297 cars

    only ferrari owner can break their own record..

